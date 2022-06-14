Advertisement

NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony

New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to avoid testifying in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices, clearing the way for his deposition next month.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to avoid testifying in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices on Tuesday, clearing the way for his deposition next month.

The state’s Court of Appeals said there was no “substantial constitutional question” that would warrant its intervention in the matter following an intermediate appellate court’s ruling last month enforcing a subpoena for Trump’s testimony.

The court also dismissed a motion by Trump’s lawyers to stay the subpoenas, saying that doing so would be “academic,” since it wasn’t taking up the former president’s appeal in the first place.

Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., agreed last week to answer questions under oath starting July 15 unless the Court of Appeals decided to step in.

A message seeking comment on Tuesday’s ruling was sent to Trump’s lawyer. Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., declined comment. A message was also left with a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James.

The appellate division of the state’s trial court ruled May 26 that the Trumps had to undergo a deposition, upholding a lower court’s ruling that James’ office had “the clear right” to question Trump and certain other figures in his company, the Trump Organization.

James has said her three-year investigation has uncovered evidence that the Trump Organization exaggerated the value of assets including skyscrapers, golf courses and even his Manhattan penthouse to get loans, insurance and tax breaks for land donations.

A lawyer for her office told a judge last month that evidence could support legal action against the former president, his company or both, though the attorney said no decision had been made.

Trump has decried the investigation as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Judge David Dahl sentenced Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison with 36...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen critically wounded in SE Wichita shooting
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Document details severity of cats’ injuries in animal torture case
Miss Kansas 2022
New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt
Wichita Fire Department
Wichita fire supervisor suspended over inappropriate sweater

Latest News

Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Man held couple hostage, beat them in their own home, police say
FILE - Wall Street closed mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after tumbling into a bear market on...
Stocks dip deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news
Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
3 missing, swept away in drainage ditch after severe storms
Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and...
Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week