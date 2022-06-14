Repairing, replacing air conditioners coming at higher cost as summer draws near

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - With price increases at the pump and in other areas of life, if you need your air conditioner fixed this summer, don’t count on a different story. Keeping cool will cost you more.

“So, a system replacement probable went up on average 20% since last summer,” explained Travis Eck with HVAC company, Eck Services.

A week before the official start to summer, several areas in Kansas approached or reached triple digits. With similar days expected through the second half of June into July and August, the demands on air conditioners will ramp up and with that, an expected increase in service calls. Equipment to service air conditioners is costing more, as are maintenance supplies.

“Equipment costs has went up probably from last summer, probably 20%,” Eck said. “Typically, we have one price increase per year. This year, we have had four price increases already.”

Kingman homeowner Donnis Mae Land said her old AC unit just wasn’t cooling like she would and she was uncomfortable.

Eck Services said parts aren’t even available to repair her old AC unit, so it needed replaced.

“Well, you just do what you have to do,” Land said. “I always [grew] up that way.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.