Rising costs leading to more requests for help from nonprofits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For Kansans who live paycheck to paycheck, rising costs are leading to more seeking assistance from local nonprofits.

The Family Promise of Greater Wichita helps families with children to overcome homelessness and housing insecurity. Last month, the organization reported a record number of people calling and asking for emergency assistance for gas and rent.

Family Promise of Greater Wichita Executive Director Dawn Epp shared stories of people who are seeking emergency assistance and the economic impact on families throughout the area, including her own.

“It breaks my heart that our kids and the families that we serve aren’t’ getting to do the tings that moral kids should get to do because of their families’ limited budget,” Epp said.

Epp said many families the Family Promise of Greater Wichita serve are working jobs that pay a little more than minimum wage.

“They have kids to feed and they’re trying to get to work every dah and paying childcare. So, there’s just not a lot of places they can cut,” she said. Family Promise of Greater Wichita Development Director Beth Schafers said the Emergency Services Program served 477 people last year. So far in 2022, the program has served 338.

“If we can help them with rent, maybe they just need a bus pass, maybe they need diapers or cleaning supplies. That all falls under emergency services, Schafers explained.

Family Promises helps families plan and budget. They’re finding options for transportation and internet while connecting families with community resources.

‘Wichita is a very generous community and there are a lot of organizations and people that are willing to help,” Schafers said.

