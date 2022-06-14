Slick substance leads to partial road closure in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southbound West Street is down to one lane in south Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department said a hydraulic fluid spill is making the road slick for drivers.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the impacted area is from Pawnee and West Street to I-235 to West Street.

The City of Wichita’s sand trucks have been called out to cover the slick road. Drivers are asked to avoid.

