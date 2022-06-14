Slick substance leads to partial road closure in SW Wichita
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southbound West Street is down to one lane in south Wichita.
The Wichita Fire Department said a hydraulic fluid spill is making the road slick for drivers.
Sedgwick County dispatchers say the impacted area is from Pawnee and West Street to I-235 to West Street.
The City of Wichita’s sand trucks have been called out to cover the slick road. Drivers are asked to avoid.
