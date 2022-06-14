Spotty storm chances at best through Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will be the focus of a few thunderstorm chances that we may have in Kansas between now and Wednesday night. Severe weather chances remain quite low, with the main threats being some small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Most of the storms into Wednesday morning will be in Nebraska, and evening storms will be possible in south central and eastern Kansas.

Temperatures will drop a bit more for Kansas on Wednesday as the front hangs up around the state. It will also not be as windy. Highs will range from mid 80s in northwest Kansas to mid 90s near Wichita. Winds will back down for most of the area, but remain gusty from the south near Wichita.

Thursday heats back up as a warm front lifts through the area. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 90s with sunshine.

A dry and tranquil weather setup is likely into Father’s Day weekend. Mainly sunny skies and hot weather will prevail for the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy; with a few evening storms possible. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: A few evening storms, then mostly clear. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 72.

Thu: High: 96 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 73 Sunny.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 74 Sunny.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 74 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.