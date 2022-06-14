Untamed Athletes receives Helping Hand for mentoring program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

The Untamed Athletes mentoring program is working to keep kids engaged and out of trouble this summer, through fitness and food. Organizer, Jordan Knox said it’s about making the youth feel loved.

“Just a big family. That’s what we push and promote, is that we’re all family and have each other’s backs and we build our camaraderie with them, that way they just feel safe,” he said.

Untamed Athletes is made up of teens and coaches. They meet several times a week to work on strength and conditioning, academics and life skills, but most of all it gives teens a safe place to go.

“Our goal is truly to make it as easy as possible for all of our families, so you really don’t have to do nothing, just show up and allow us to pour into you as much as we can,” said organizer, C.J. Bruce.

The program is free. The group gets funding from Sedgwick County, donations and sponsors.

Now they have a $1,200 Helping Hand from KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers.

“Oh wow! Thank you so much! Wow! We weren’t ready for that! Thank you! That’s so cool!

If you would like your teen to participate in Untamed Athletes, go to https://www.facebook.com/UntamedAthletes/

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.