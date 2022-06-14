Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Chicken N Pickle Tiki Shack

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Oooooo -- It’s hot outside. If you’re thinking it’s the good time to hit a tiki bar, then we’re checking out a spot that could be just what you’re lookin’ for to beat the heat. Today we’re out at Chicken ‘N Pickle taking a peek at their Tiki Shack! There’s limbo, there’s drinks, and even some workout classes! We’ll tell you all about it -- and if you want more info on the Tiki Shack-- check out at chickennpickle.com/wichita/tiki-shack.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen critically wounded in SE Wichita shooting
On Friday, June 10, 2022, Judge David Dahl sentenced Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison with 36...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
Miss Kansas 2022
New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt
Wichita Fire Department
Wichita fire supervisor suspended over inappropriate sweater
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Document details severity of cats’ injuries in animal torture case

Latest News

Shane checks out a cool feature of Chicken N Pickle that includes exciting amenities!
Where's Shane? Chicken N Pickle Tiki Shack
Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas
Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns
Untamed Athletes
Untamed Athletes receives Helping Hand for mentoring program
Lennox Air Conditioner
Repairing, replacing air conditioners coming at higher cost as summer draws near