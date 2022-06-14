Wichita State’s Ulrich Museum closed due to water line break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State has closed the Ulrich Museum of Art for the next two days due to a chilled water line break on campus that has affected several buildings.

It wasn’t immediately clear which other buildings were affected or whether there were other closings. The Ulrich museum will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. WSU expects Ulrich to reopen on Thursday for its regular gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

