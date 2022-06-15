Air quality advisory issued for Wichita as smoke drifts from Texas, New Mexico

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An air quality advisory has been issued for Wichita, with an air advisory Wednesday morning of 104. That air quality level is rated unhealthy for sensitive groups. A higher-than-average presence of particulate matter is impacting air quality because of smoke and dust from New Mexico and Texas.

The Hermit’s Peak fire in New Mexico is spreading smoke to other parts of the county.

Potentially harmful air quality is expected to continue into the afternoon. The City of Wichita advises those with lung disease, along with older adults and children, to follow EPA guidance. That includes choosing less strenuous outdoor activities, shortening the time spent outdoors and saving most outdoor activity for when the air quality improves.

Our current air quality index is 104 as of 8 a.m. This air quality level is rated unhealthy for sensitive groups. A... Posted by City of Wichita- Government on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

