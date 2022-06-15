City of Wichita seeks community input in search for next police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is seeking community input as part of the search and selection process for the next Chief of the Wichita Police Department. The city is utilizing Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSSC) to conduct the search.

The community survey is available in English and Spanish at Wichita.gov/WPDChiefSearch. A survey for police officers and staff will be distributed internally.

PSSC will collect, collate and review the feedback to create a profile for the police chief’s position, which may also be used to better inform the selection process.

Once the Chief of Police position profile is final, PSSC will post an official job listing and begin recruitment efforts. The review committee will review applicants and recommend semifinalist candidates for interview. After interviews are completed, the review committee will advise the city manager on final candidates for consideration, further interviews and final approval.

The search process is anticipated to be complete by fall 2022.

