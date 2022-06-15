Advertisement

Derby officers rescue kittens from drain pipes

Kitten rescued by Derby police
Kitten rescued by Derby police(Derby Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five kittens are expected to be fine after they were rescued from a storm drain by officers Tuesday evening.

Police say an animal control officer was dispatched to the call about kitten in a storm drain, and she was able to remove three of them. There were, however, two more stuck in the drain pipes. Lieutenant Jessica Whitehead was the only person small enough to fit in the drain, and she removed the other two kittens. The rescue efforts lasted more than two hours, according to police.

After a visit to the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital of Wichita due to heat and dehydration, they were given a clean bill of health. Police say the kittens are headed for foster care.

