Advertisement

A few storm chances ahead of a hot Father’s Day weekend

Some severe weather is possible, but should be rather limited
More hot weather to come for Kansas.
More hot weather to come for Kansas.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving cold front will stop over south central and eastern Kansas through the evening, which could trigger a storm or two before midnight. There’s a small window of opportunity for the storms to produce some hail and gusty winds, but before midnight, storms should begin falling apart.

In the overnight, another chance for a few storms may develop along I-70 and move to the east. Those storms are unlikely to be severe. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s early Thursday, and then warm right back up into the mid and upper 90s. It won’t be as windy for Thursday afternoon.

The hot weather will be widespread for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be sunny.

A stubborn high pressure over the central Plains this weekend will keep the storm chances away and allow for mainly sunny skies. It will be rather hot, but not record setting in June. Much of the state will have highs in the 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: An isolated evening storm, then mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 97 Sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 73 Sunny.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Judge David Dahl sentenced Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison with 36...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
A heavy Wichita police response included a Hazmat team from the Wichita Fire Department...
Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response
Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas
Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns
Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen shot, killed in SE Wichita, 16-year-old arrested
QuikTrip closed at Murdock and Broadway on Tuesday. Jump Start says it will reopen the...
Jump Start to takeover recently closed QuikTrip at Murdock & Broadway

Latest News

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addresses a crowd gathered at the Kansas African American Museum in...
Kansas governor signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth as holiday in state
The City of Wichita announced on Thursday (6/17/21) that it would be implementing 15-minute...
Wichita’s McAfee Pool offering free swim lessons
Wichita Police Department badge
City of Wichita seeks community input in search for next police chief
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man charged for threatening to blow up Worlds of Fun