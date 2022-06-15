A few storm chances ahead of a hot Father’s Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving cold front will stop over south central and eastern Kansas through the evening, which could trigger a storm or two before midnight. There’s a small window of opportunity for the storms to produce some hail and gusty winds, but before midnight, storms should begin falling apart.

In the overnight, another chance for a few storms may develop along I-70 and move to the east. Those storms are unlikely to be severe. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s early Thursday, and then warm right back up into the mid and upper 90s. It won’t be as windy for Thursday afternoon.

The hot weather will be widespread for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be sunny.

A stubborn high pressure over the central Plains this weekend will keep the storm chances away and allow for mainly sunny skies. It will be rather hot, but not record setting in June. Much of the state will have highs in the 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: An isolated evening storm, then mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 97 Sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 73 Sunny.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

