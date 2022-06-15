Advertisement

Kansas governor signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth as holiday in state

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addresses a crowd gathered at the Kansas African American Museum in...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addresses a crowd gathered at the Kansas African American Museum in Wichita where she signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday in the state.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday stopped in Wichita in part to sign a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kansas. The signing, at the Kansas African American Museum, recognizes the nation’s newest federal holiday coming up next Sunday, June 19.

Juneteenth marks the complete emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. While President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that news of their freedom reached enslaved people in Galveston, Texas.

“That’s a real independence day,” said Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson. “July 4, you know, many Americans were free, but it wasn’t until then (Juneteenth) that all Americans were free. That’s something we need to continue to think about as we look at equity, what the impacts have been historically and generationally.

With Wednesday’s signing, some local students had the opportunity to highlight the roles of Black people in U.S. history.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Judge David Dahl sentenced Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison with 36...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
A heavy Wichita police response included a Hazmat team from the Wichita Fire Department...
Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response
Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas
Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns
Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen shot, killed in SE Wichita, 16-year-old arrested
QuikTrip closed at Murdock and Broadway on Tuesday. Jump Start says it will reopen the...
Jump Start to takeover recently closed QuikTrip at Murdock & Broadway

Latest News

The City of Wichita announced on Thursday (6/17/21) that it would be implementing 15-minute...
Wichita’s McAfee Pool offering free swim lessons
Wichita Police Department badge
City of Wichita seeks community input in search for next police chief
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man charged for threatening to blow up Worlds of Fun
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills