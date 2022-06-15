Kansas ranchers struggling to keep up with added operating costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cost of feeding livestock is getting more expensive for Kansas ranchers with some of the added costs getting passed on to consumers at the grocery store.

With the current situation, livestock prices are something many Kansas ranchers are struggling to afford.

“We’re definitely not capturing the margin that’s going up in the grocery store,” said Katie Carothers with KCK Farms in Anthony.

Carothers said while cattle producers are getting more for their animals compared to last year, rising costs are denying the benefits.

“Feeder calves are up 24 percent, cow calves 20 percent, but it doesn’t really matter when our fuel, fertilizer and feed is up almost 50 percent than it was last year,” she said. “It’s just not sustainable.”

Carothers said she expects high input costs will lead to herd liquidation for many ranchers. In turn, that’ll drive the prices for cattle higher.

Even then, Carothers said, “there is a ceiling for cattle prices.”

“And I just don’t see there’s a ceiling for input costs,” she said. “They rarely go down once they go up.”

KCK Farms sells directly to consumers and so far, Carothers said she’s tried to keep prices level.

“We’re eventually going to have to increase the prices on our website,” she said. “I’ve been trying to hold out, but it’s going to have to happen. But that’s the reality of it, that’s the reality of input costs increasing. And that’ cost gets passed on.”

