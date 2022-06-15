Advertisement

Kansas ranchers struggling to keep up with added operating costs

The cost of feeding livestock is getting more expensive for Kansas ranchers with some of the added costs getting passed on to consumers at the grocery store.
By Grant DeMars
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cost of feeding livestock is getting more expensive for Kansas ranchers with some of the added costs getting passed on to consumers at the grocery store.

With the current situation, livestock prices are something many Kansas ranchers are struggling to afford.

“We’re definitely not capturing the margin that’s going up in the grocery store,” said Katie Carothers with KCK Farms in Anthony.

Carothers said while cattle producers are getting more for their animals compared to last year, rising costs are denying the benefits.

“Feeder calves are up 24 percent, cow calves 20 percent, but it doesn’t really matter when our fuel, fertilizer and feed is up almost 50 percent than it was last year,” she said. “It’s just not sustainable.”

Carothers said she expects high input costs will lead to herd liquidation for many ranchers. In turn, that’ll drive the prices for cattle higher.

Even then, Carothers said, “there is a ceiling for cattle prices.”

“And I just don’t see there’s a ceiling for input costs,” she said. “They rarely go down once they go up.”

KCK Farms sells directly to consumers and so far, Carothers said she’s tried to keep prices level.

“We’re eventually going to have to increase the prices on our website,” she said. “I’ve been trying to hold out, but it’s going to have to happen. But that’s the reality of it, that’s the reality of input costs increasing. And that’ cost gets passed on.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Judge David Dahl sentenced Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison with 36...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen critically wounded in SE Wichita shooting
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Document details severity of cats’ injuries in animal torture case
Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas
Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns
Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen shot, killed in SE Wichita, 16-year-old arrested

Latest News

Flooding has overwhelmed many of the roadways in the area, rendering the entire park unsafe to...
Yellowstone closure impacts Kansas travelers
A heavy Wichita police response included a Hazmat team from the Wichita Fire Department...
Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response
The 2022 Kansas wheat harvest kicks off in Kingman County.
High fuel, operating costs impacting farmers as wheat harvest kicks off in south central Kansas
Gas prices in Wichita, Kansas
Rising costs leading to more requests for help from nonprofits