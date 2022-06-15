Advertisement

Man charged for threatening to blow up Worlds of Fun

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged after he made threats to kill children and blow up an amusement park in Kansas City.

According to Clay County court documents, 59-year-old Jonathan Smith made threats of public harm on Sunday.

The probable cause statement says Kansas City Police were dispatched to a hotel Sunday afternoon after a person called them and said Smith threatened to kill her, as well as kill kids at Worlds of Fun and blow up the park. Smith also made threats to kill and blow up people at the hotel and wanted police to kill him.

Officers made contact with Smith at a truck stop, where they learned he called the North Kansas City Police Department and threatened a “Texas-style shooting” where he would go out on his own terms.

After that, Smith was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Worlds of Fun sent a request for extra security officers at the park, and banned Smith from the property.

During this investigation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received information from a confidential informant that Smith had attempted to purchase a gun from them. Clay County shared this with KCPD.

Smith has been charged with first degree terroristic threatening, which is a felony. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Smith is set to be in court on Friday.

