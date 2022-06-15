Several KC-area school districts cancel classes over shooting threat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least seven Kansas City-area school districts have canceled summer school classes Wednesday over a mass shooting threat against the Blue Springs district. Reports indicate that the FBI has confirmed the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown but the threat is credible.
As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, seven districts have canceled Wednesday classes: Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Odessa and Lone Jack.
In a Facebook post late Tuesday evening, the Blue Springs School District said the Blue Springs Police Department alerted the FBI to the threat. The district said another update would be provided at or before 7 p.m. Wednesday with additional information.
