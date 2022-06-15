Advertisement

Several KC-area school districts cancel classes over shooting threat

Blue Springs School District.
Blue Springs School District.(Via the Blue Springs School District on Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least seven Kansas City-area school districts have canceled summer school classes Wednesday over a mass shooting threat against the Blue Springs district. Reports indicate that the FBI has confirmed the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown but the threat is credible.

As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, seven districts have canceled Wednesday classes: Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Odessa and Lone Jack.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday evening, the Blue Springs School District said the Blue Springs Police Department alerted the FBI to the threat. The district said another update would be provided at or before 7 p.m. Wednesday with additional information.

An important message from BSSD: Safety is our top priority, and we are committed to telling you what we can when we...

Posted by Blue Springs School District on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

