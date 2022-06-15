Shaq Morris returning to Wichita State to play for Aftershocks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shaquille Morris, who was at the center of the controversy surrounding former Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall before Marshall resigned in 2020, is returning to campus. Morris will play for the Aftershocks, a team of WSU alumni, in The Basketball Tournament this summer, the team announced Wednesday.

Marshall allegedly hit Morris during a practice during a practice in the fall of 2015. On a podcast in November. 2020, Morris’ teammate, Ron Baker, said he witnessed part of the incident between Morris and Marshall, saying, “Marshall just flips a switch,” before the alleged strike.

Before the incident, Morris was known best as a player who improved throughout his career with the Shockers. After averaging 4.7 points as a freshman, Morris, a 6-foot-8 post player, improved to 14 points as a senior, when we was named to the All-American Conference first-team. Morris played in the NCAA Tournament in each of his four seasons.

The Aftershocks will host the opening rounds of The Basketball Tournament from July 22-28 at Koch Arena.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.