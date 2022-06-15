Advertisement

Shaq Morris returning to Wichita State to play for Aftershocks

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks over South Florida forward Malik Martin during the...
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks over South Florida forward Malik Martin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shaquille Morris, who was at the center of the controversy surrounding former Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall before Marshall resigned in 2020, is returning to campus. Morris will play for the Aftershocks, a team of WSU alumni, in The Basketball Tournament this summer, the team announced Wednesday.

Marshall allegedly hit Morris during a practice during a practice in the fall of 2015. On a podcast in November. 2020, Morris’ teammate, Ron Baker, said he witnessed part of the incident between Morris and Marshall, saying, “Marshall just flips a switch,” before the alleged strike.

Before the incident, Morris was known best as a player who improved throughout his career with the Shockers. After averaging 4.7 points as a freshman, Morris, a 6-foot-8 post player, improved to 14 points as a senior, when we was named to the All-American Conference first-team. Morris played in the NCAA Tournament in each of his four seasons.

The Aftershocks will host the opening rounds of The Basketball Tournament from July 22-28 at Koch Arena.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Judge David Dahl sentenced Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison with 36...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen shot, killed in SE Wichita, 16-year-old arrested
Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas
Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns
QuikTrip closed at Murdock and Broadway on Tuesday. Jump Start says it will reopen the...
Jump Start to takeover recently closed QuikTrip at Murdock & Broadway
One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Haysville man arrested in 2021 fatal crash that followed hit-and-run

Latest News

Flyover at Wichita Wind Surge season opener at Riverfront Stadium
Wind Surge hosts PLAY BALL initiative in conjunction with League 42
K-State legend, former Green Bay Packers RB Veryl Switzer dies at 89
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
Big 12 Conference, Kansas City Sports Commission announce 2-Year Extension for basketball championships
Roy Moye III
Wichitan Roy Moye III to sing National Anthem for Team USA soccer