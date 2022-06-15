Some strong storms for south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Behind the front highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. However, south of cold front – in the Wichita area – highs will climb into the middle 90s and the humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees or hotter.

Expect both temperatures and humidity to remain high into the weekend. In fact, we may be looking at highs in the 90s (or higher) through the end of June! Along with the heat, the forecast is also storm-free for quite some time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy; isolated storms after 5 pm. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Few evening storms, then clearing skies. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 97. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 74. High: 95. Sunny and humid.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 93. Mostly sunny and humid.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 75. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

