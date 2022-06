WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The curtain is going up for 42nd Street at Music Theatre Wichita! This morning we’re out at Century II to learn a little tap dancing (something you’ll also see in 42nd Street) and to get the details on this fun show that opens TONIGHT! You can find more information on MTW, and how to get tickets at mtwichita.org.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.