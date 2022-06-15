Advertisement

Wichita Animal Action League seeking food donations for rescued dogs

Two of 43 dogs rescued from a Wichita home.
Two of 43 dogs rescued from a Wichita home.(Wichita Animal Action League)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Animal Action League says it recently took in 43 dogs from an owner who had become overwhelmed with the number of pets at his home, and that donations are needed to help care for them.

The dogs were placed into temporary boarding and/or foster situations, and 15 were sent to Beagle and Basset Rescue of the Heartland in Nebraska. Because many of the dogs had just had puppies or were pregnant, WAAL says it is in “desperate need” of Purina Pro Plan puppy food, both canned and dry. To donate, visit the WAAL Amazon wish list.

WAAL says the dogs will need to be vaccinate, spayed or neutered and microchipped before they can be placed for adoption. The group said the owner of the 43 dogs kept two, who were spayed.

