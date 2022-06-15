Wichita Animal Action League seeking food donations for rescued dogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Animal Action League says it recently took in 43 dogs from an owner who had become overwhelmed with the number of pets at his home, and that donations are needed to help care for them.

The dogs were placed into temporary boarding and/or foster situations, and 15 were sent to Beagle and Basset Rescue of the Heartland in Nebraska. Because many of the dogs had just had puppies or were pregnant, WAAL says it is in “desperate need” of Purina Pro Plan puppy food, both canned and dry. To donate, visit the WAAL Amazon wish list.

WAAL says the dogs will need to be vaccinate, spayed or neutered and microchipped before they can be placed for adoption. The group said the owner of the 43 dogs kept two, who were spayed.

**** SOS- WE NEED YOUR HELP!- SOS**** A few weeks ago, we were notified of an owner in Wichita who had become extremely... Posted by Wichita Animal Action League on Monday, June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.