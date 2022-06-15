Wichita’s McAfee Pool offering free swim lessons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanks to some generous donors, McAfee Pool which is located in McAdams Park near 13th & I-135, will offer free swim lessons this summer.

Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson made the announcement on Twitter.

The pool will offer four weekly sessions from June 20 to July 29 for youth ages 6-17 years old. The sessions will be held Monday-Thursday at 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The first three sessions will focus on Levels 1 & 2 while the last session will focus on Levels 3 & 4. The pool will also offer tot classes on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the month of July from 5:30-6:00 p.m.

Registration for the free swim lessons begins Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m.

Huge thank you to the generosity of those who donated for free swim lessons at McAfee Pool!



One of the main community drivers to save this pool was giving our young people and other community members a chance to learn how to swim.



Swimming is a skill that can & does save lives! pic.twitter.com/l40znzDREV — Brandon J. Johnson (@BJohnsonICT) June 14, 2022

