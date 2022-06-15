Advertisement

Wichita’s McAfee Pool offering free swim lessons

The City of Wichita announced on Thursday (6/17/21) that it would be implementing 15-minute excessive heat breaks at city pools as temperatures top 100.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanks to some generous donors, McAfee Pool which is located in McAdams Park near 13th & I-135, will offer free swim lessons this summer.

Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson made the announcement on Twitter.

The pool will offer four weekly sessions from June 20 to July 29 for youth ages 6-17 years old. The sessions will be held Monday-Thursday at 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The first three sessions will focus on Levels 1 & 2 while the last session will focus on Levels 3 & 4. The pool will also offer tot classes on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the month of July from 5:30-6:00 p.m.

Registration for the free swim lessons begins Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m.

