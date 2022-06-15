Advertisement

Yellowstone closure impacts Kansas travelers

Flooding has overwhelmed many of the roadways in the area, rendering the entire park unsafe to...
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination.

The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it. The flood left five miles of road in the park damaged and closed down all entrances to the park. Eyewitness News reached out to viewers on Facebook, asking if anyone was planning a visit to Yellowstone. Dozens replied saying they were planning a trip to the national park, or had recently returned from a trip there.

The Shepherd family is among those now without a destination after having plans washed away.

Carla Shepherd said her and her family have been planning a road trip to Yellowstone for more than a year.

“We had planned this whole route and that was just the grand deal,” she said. “That was on my bucket to see this, and I’m just not real sure we’re going to be seeing all of this.”

With the park being closed, the family remains determined to make the trip another year so Shepherd can show her daughter and her grandchildren the beauty of the 150-year-old park.

“I’m going to make sure we do someday,” she said.

