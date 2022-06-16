Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy Wichita police response included a Hazmat team from the Wichita Fire Department...
Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response
On Friday, June 10, 2022, Judge David Dahl sentenced Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison with 36...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
Severe weather outlook.
Some strong storms for south-central Kansas
Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas
Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns
Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen shot, killed in SE Wichita, 16-year-old arrested

Latest News

The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly...
Court: Amazon customers can sue over lack of toxic warnings
NetApp’s new, 168,000 square-foot facility is open on Wichita State University’s campus.
New facility for NetApp now open on Wichita State’s Innovation Campus
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
Child killed, hit by mother's SUV