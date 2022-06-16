Building You: Young adults mow lawns for free this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of young adults will be mowing lawns in the Wichita-area for free this summer.

Locally, the group is organized by Student Start Up, a non-profit organization that helps high school and college students start a business.

Student Start Up is partnering with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service, which hosts the nationwide “50 yard challenge.”

“We get together. We talk about what it means to be a real adult, who uses their strength to serve others. Then, we load up with different volunteers and we go out there to serve the community,” said Joe Woodward, founder of Student Start Up.

The group of pre-teen and teens will volunteer to mow lawns for free for people in need.

“I decided to do it because it would be nice to help people and also it would take a lot of work,” said Madyx Dawson, 11-year-old who joined the program along with his 12-year-old brother, Myles.

