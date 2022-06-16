Advertisement

Cowley County Attorney rules officer-involved shooting justified

Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Attorney has declared an officer-involved shooting on April 15, 2022, justified. The shooting led to the death of Andrea Barrow.

According to the closing report released Wednesday, deputies were defending themselves when Barrow shot at them during a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Cowley County Attorney Larry Schwartz said that during the investigation, Master Deputy Cory Sunnenberg noticed a stolen Kansas license plate with a Cowley County sticker that he believed to be stolen. Barrow wouldn’t allow him to run it through dispatch to clear the matter, she also couldn’t explain why she had the plate.

The report states Barrow was being uncooperative when Sunnenberg tried to arrest her. After he used a taser on her, she pulled out a 9 mm pistol, shooting at and striking all three deputies in a matter of a second or less.

“She continued by looking over the brush for Sunnenberg and returning to the Jeep to apparently pursue Young and possibly reload. (Deputy Brian) Young and Sunnenberg fired back at Barrow, killing her,” according to the report.

Schwartz said in the release the shooting was justified because under Kansas law, anyone, including a law enforcement officer, has the right to use deadly force under such circumstances to protect themselves and others.

