El Dorado Municipal Pool to reopen next week

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado said its municipal will reopen on Tuesday.

City officials closed the pool for the season due to concerns with the electrical system. But on Thursday, the city announced that repairs have been made to the pool and it will be opening next week.

City Manager, David Dillner, will be releasing a statement about the opening of the pool during his weekly update, which we post on Facebook at 3 p.m. on Friday.

