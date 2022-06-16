Fireworks sales in Wichita start June 26

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As many plan to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day Sunday, June 19, the next holiday is on the horizon.

We’re two-and-a-half weeks out from July 4. Preparations to celebrate our nation’s 246th birthday will soon be underway with fireworks sales in Wichita starting June 26, one week from Sunday. and continuing until July 5. In Wichita, shooting fireworks is allowed daily in this timeframe from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Wichita Fire Captain Jose Ocadiz issued a few reminders on fireworks rules in Wichita. This incudes the law that

“We want to remind all citizens that “only fireworks tested and approved by the Wichita Fire Department are allowed to be shot in city limits.”

Wichita’s fireworks ordinance also says you can’t shoot off anything that has a spark of more than six feet or any firework labeled as shooting flaming balls.

You can find a list, compiled last year, of approved fireworks within the city of Wichita here: https://www.wichita.gov/Fire/FireDocuments/2021%20WHOLESALE%20APPROVED%20FIREWORKS.pdf.

Violating the city’s fireworks ordinance can lead to the following consequences:

Violations result in a $250.00 ticket (plus court costs).

Adults can be cited for juveniles violating the ordinance.

Property owners/occupants will be held responsible for violations of the ordinance on their property.

There will be increased enforcement focused on writing citations for violations and confiscating illegal fireworks.

