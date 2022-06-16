Woman, daughter reported missing from Spearville home, KBI investigating

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ford County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter, reported missing from their home in Spearville.

The sheriff’s office said a man reported to police Wednesday afternoon that his girlfriend and daughter were missing. The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said it requested the KBI’s assistance investigating the missing persons report involving Kayla Vazquez and Aalilyah Vazquez.

Kayla, 31, is described as having dark hair and hazel eyes, standing 5′5 and weighing about 200 pounds. Four-year-old Aalilyah is described as standing about 42 inches tall (3′6) and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help in the effort to find the woman and small girl reported missing should contact the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501, Ford County Communications at 620-227-4646, the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.