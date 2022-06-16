Advertisement

GOLAZO! Kansas City scores bid as World Cup host city in 2026

Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the...
Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The self-proclaimed ‘Soccer Capital of America’ will be the focus of the soccer world.

World Cup host city watch party in KC

FIFA announced Thursday afternoon that Kansas City was selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

It is the continuation of a soccer breakthrough in the area over the last three decades. From the two-time MLS Champions Wizards and Sporting KC, the development of Children’s Mercy Park and the Pinnacle National Development Center, to the nationally-televised watch parties to view the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams, the growth of soccer fans in around and Kansas City is impossible to notice.

Women’s soccer has also hit the ground running with the return of professional play in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Current is set to open its $18 million training complex in Riverside on June 21. The Current recently unveiled new renderings for the club’s anticipated 11,500-capacity stadium opening at the Berkeley Riverfront in 2024.

The World Cup figures to be an economic boost. Thousands of tourists are expected to flock to Kansas City in 2026, staying in hotels, eating at local establishments and visiting businesses across the area. Forbes reported that host cities can expect windfalls as high as $480 million from the World Cup.

U.S. stadiums are anticipated to host 60 matches, in a World Cup field of 48 teams, up from 32 in past tournaments.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

