Hot weather is here to stay into the weekend

Take it easy and pay attention to signs of heat illness
The heat continues across the Plains
The heat continues across the Plains
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another heat wave is beginning across the Plains for the end of the week and into the Father’s Day weekend. The combination of heat and humidity will make it dangerous in some areas and prolonged exposure to the heat should avoided if possible.

There will be a slight chance of a few storms in western and northern Kansas, but much of the state will have clear skies and light southeast winds. Lows will be a mix of 60s and 70s. Highs Friday afternoon will be near 100 with sunshine and south to southeast winds under 25 mph.

We should expect the weekend to be hot and sunny with highs in the 90s. There might be a pop up storm in south central Kansas on Father’s Day, but chances are very slim that anything will develop.

More hot and dry weather is on the way for next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 99.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Sat: High: 95 Sunny.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; overnight storm chance

Thu: High: 97 Low: 72 Becoming mostly sunny.

