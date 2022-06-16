Advertisement

Kansas City expected to be among World Cup host cities

The Qatar FIFA World Cup trophy is on display during the Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kick-off...
The Qatar FIFA World Cup trophy is on display during the Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kick-off today with a first-stop event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(Kamran Jebreili | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When soccer’s governing body names 10 U.S. host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup, Kansas City is expected to be among them.

The announcement happens at 4 p.m. Thursday, when FIFA will reportedly tab 10 cities in the U.S. and three each in Mexico and Canada to host soccer’s grandest event.

The cities in consideration are Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Baltimore/Washington D.C., Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver.

If Kansas City earns the nod, games will be played at Arrowhead Stadium. According to KCTV, city leaders feel confident Kansas City will be selected.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook.
Some strong storms for south-central Kansas
A heavy Wichita police response included a Hazmat team from the Wichita Fire Department...
Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response
Accident on US 54 near 383rd.
California man injured after driving semi off a bridge on US 54
Blue Springs School District.
Suspect in custody after mass shooting threat closes KC-area schools
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man charged for threatening to blow up Worlds of Fun

Latest News

Wichita State University announced the hiring of its new athletic director. Kevin Saal comes to...
Wichita State names new athletic director
Six new American Conference schools joining in 2023
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks over South Florida forward Malik Martin during the...
Shaq Morris returning to Wichita State to play for Aftershocks
Flyover at Wichita Wind Surge season opener at Riverfront Stadium
Wind Surge hosts PLAY BALL initiative in conjunction with League 42