Kansas City expected to be among World Cup host cities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When soccer’s governing body names 10 U.S. host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup, Kansas City is expected to be among them.

The announcement happens at 4 p.m. Thursday, when FIFA will reportedly tab 10 cities in the U.S. and three each in Mexico and Canada to host soccer’s grandest event.

The cities in consideration are Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Baltimore/Washington D.C., Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver.

If Kansas City earns the nod, games will be played at Arrowhead Stadium. According to KCTV, city leaders feel confident Kansas City will be selected.

