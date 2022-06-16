Late-night storm causes damage in Greenwood County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A late-night storm in Greenwood County, about an hour north of Wichita, caused downed tree limbs and reported roof damage.

The storm prompted a flood warning, with excessive runoff from heavy rainfall causing flooding problems for rural roads. At around 11:40 Wednesday night, law enforcement reported flooding of some rural roads. The town of Madison and rural areas in the northern part of Greenwood County are the most concerning areas for flooding.

City officials for Madison are scheduled to meet with the Greenwood County emergency manager Thursday morning to evaluate the damage and determine the cause.

A tornado warning was briefly issued for Olpe in Lyon County Wednesday night, but it was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

