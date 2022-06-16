Advertisement

More heat, higher humidity

Dangerous heat in parts of Kansas.
Dangerous heat in parts of Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says storms have moved out of the state, and after a brief break from the intense heat on Wednesday, temperatures will trend higher today. Highs in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 degrees or hotter when you factor in the humidity.

Some storms may re-ignite later today into the afternoon, mainly along and north of I-70. Like Wednesday, some small hail and gusty wind is possible with the stronger storms, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Expect the same kind of heat with even higher humidity on Friday and Saturday, before temps fall a tad on Father’s Day. Feels like temperatures generally between 100-105 degrees warrant caution when outdoors during the heat of the day, or between noon and 5 pm.

It is MOTS or more of the same next week as warm, muggy nights turn into sunny, hot, and humid days. Some storms may return to the state late in the week, but currently the risk of rain is very low.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy; near record heat. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 99.

Sat: Low: 74. High: 95. Sunny and humid.

Sun: Low: 72. High: 93. Mostly sunny and humid.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 95. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 75. High: 98. Mostly sunny and hot.

