New facility for NetApp now open on Wichita State’s Innovation Campus

NetApp’s new, 168,000 square-foot facility is open on Wichita State University’s campus.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - NetApp’s new, 168,000 square-foot facility is open on Wichita State University’s campus. With the location on WSU’s Innovation Campus, the data storage company will be able to partner directly with the university on any future curriculum that applies.

It will also provide WSU students the opportunity for hands-on training and lab experience before graduation.

“…We are looking forward to partnering up Innovation Campus partners and the university on research, research around (artificial intelligence), machine learning, research around protecting better against cybersecurity, ransomware attacks, anything like that,” said NetApp Vice President of Core Software and Data Management Robin Huber.

Wichita State said NetApp’s new facility on campus will house 500 engineers and 60 students, with room to grow.

