Wichita Open in full swing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Open officially teed off Thursday at the Crestview Country in east Wichita. More than 160 golfers and thousands of spectators were out for the golf tournament in its 32nd year.

Each year, the event generates approximately $6.5 million in economic impact. It’s also a big fundraiser for local charities. Last year, the tournament generated more than $250,000 for local charities. Tournament director Roy Turner is responsible for much of the success, but after this year’s event, he’s retiring.

“Historically, it’s one of the community’s largest pediatric philanthropists. I’m not sure everyone knows that, but during Roy Turner’s tenure, they’ve donated over $3 million. So, we’re just really honored to be sort of the next recipient in a long line of recipients. It just helps us to meet our mission to take care of kids in the region,” said Dr. Brian Pate, Chair of Wichita Pediatrics.

Turner said the tournament has grown over the years, and he’s glad to have led the organization up until he retires after this year’s tournament. Plus, he simply wants people to enjoy Wichita.

“I’m pretty emotional right now, Sunday’s gonna be a big day for me when I say bye to everyone, but I’m gonna stay on for another 12 months helping the new tournament director. It was time, 43 years of professional sports in this town is a long time,” Turner said.

If you are planning to come out to the Wichita Open, you’ll want to come prepared. Be sure to wear light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, and if you can, take some time to be in the shade.

One of the most popular areas of the Wichita Open is the 17th hole. Turner said that hospitality boxes have been sold out since November, but daily passes are still available. You can find details on how to snag one for the the event which runs through Sunday at https://happsnow.com/event/Wichita-Open-4UH0/wichita-open-tickets-0K6I2

