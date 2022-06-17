Dodge City enters ‘water watch’ due to drought, residents asked to conserve

DODGE CITY, Kan. — The City of Dodge City is asking residents to conserve water due to the current heat wave and drought conditions. All residents are urged to discontinue any unnecessary watering and make efficient use of indoor water, i.e., wash full loads, take short showers, do not let faucets run, etc.

“The City of Dodge City will enter a Stage 1: Water Watch,” said Director of Public Works Corey Keller. “The goals of this stage are to heighten awareness of the public of water conditions and maintain the integrity of the water supply system.”

A water watch may be declared if one or more of the following occurs:

City’s water storage falls below 75% and does not recover within 12 hours.

Demand for five days exceeds an average of 10.75 million gallons per day.

Dodge City says its water usage has been over 10.75 million gallons of water per day. Water storage for water tower #1 and water tower #3 has fallen below 75% of storage capacity. The city said the water watch will be terminated when the triggering events have ceased to exist.

The complete Water Conservation Plan can be viewed at https://www.dodgecity.org/DocumentCenter/View/10929/Water-Conservation-Plan.

