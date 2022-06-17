Advertisement

Does It Work? SpillNot Drink Carrier

Testing the SpillNot for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Spill Not Drink Carrier is a device that’s promised to keep you from spilling your drinks, or even soups. Does it live up to the promise? The hanging saucer consists o a base, a curved support and a loop handle. The support allows the SpillNot to hold bowls. It’s advertised as being easy to grip and easy to carry.

Does the SpillNot deliver on what’s promised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Pumphouse Bar & Grill Manager Guin Robles.

