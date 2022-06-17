Rising costs leading to longer lines for Kansas food banks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With inflation at 40-year highs, more Kansans are seeking help as they face higher prices on nearly everything.

People lined up around the block for assistance during a food drive that the Urban League of Kansas and Kansas Foodbank partnered to organize. However, their hour-long food drive supplies were gone in 30 minutes.

The Kansas Food Bank and Urban League of Kansas said they’ve noticed an increase in people seeking help as prices increase at the store.

“We thought we come out. It looks like they had a large turnout, so they ran out of boxes, but it was worth a try. Every little bit helps, so it’s worth waiting,” said Robin Zachery, among those seeking assistance at Thursday’s drive.

Prices are soaring, and that’s left many struggling to afford food. Carl Kirkendoll, President-Urban League of Kansas Guild, said he wishes he could have helped everyone in line, but the demand was too high.

“The economy is bad, and people are trying to you know a budget...going beyond their budget and they’re not able to maybe get fresh vegetables or produced different things. We’re just trying to help today. I told him early that being helpful today gives hope for tomorrow,” said Kirkendoll.

Ken Regier with the Kansas Food Bank said the people coming to these events are here because it’s their only option.

“In the last two months and we have seen, I think we saw his bike and gas prices we’ve all seen the price at the grocery store going up. People have reserved that they can live on for a while, and credit cards at some point, you max out those reserves, and you know, and I think we see that,” Regier said.

He said he’s seen many patrons come in with high credit card bills from trying to provide for their families. He advises those considering using a credit card to go to the food drives for help before accumulating further debt.

For more information, contact the Urban League at 316-262-2463 or the Kansas Food Bank at 316-265-3663.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.