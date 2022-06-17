Advertisement

Heat dome remains in place for this weekend

High heat and humidity will be a concern this holiday and Father’s Day weekend
Wichita Temperature Trend
Wichita Temperature Trend
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a warm and muggy Friday morning will soon transition into a sunny and hot afternoon. Highs near (and above) 100 degrees may set some records, and when you factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Expect the same kind of heat with even higher humidity on Saturday, before temps fall a tad on Father’s Day. Feels like temperatures generally between 100-105 degrees this weekend warrant caution when outdoors during the heat of the day, or between noon and 5 pm.

It is MOTS or more of the same next week as warm, muggy nights turn into sunny, hot, and humid days. Some storms may return to the state late in the week, but currently the risk of rain is very low.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and hot. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 99.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 95.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 93. Mostly sunny and humid.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 96. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: Low: 73. High: 99. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: Low: 75. High: 97. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot.

