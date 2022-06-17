Advertisement

Heavy police presence at Bel Aire home leads to 2 arrests

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Bel Aire Police Department reported the arrests of two suspects following a strong police response to a home near 44th Street North and Woodlawn.

Bel Aire police said its department and the Wichita Police Department received information about an absconder wanted in connection with “multiple homicides” and a second suspect with felony warrants inside a home.

“At [5:30 p.m.], with the use of K9s and multiple officers, two suspects were taken into custody without incident,” Bel Aire police said. “We appreciate the communities [assistance] in the area while we worked for a peaceful outcome.”

