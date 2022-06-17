Advertisement

Petco opening first neighborhood farm and pet supply store

Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.
Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.(STRINGR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Petco is opening a new group of stores that will cater to horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep.

The American pet retailer says the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in small and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply store is scheduled to open Friday in Floresville, Texas.

Representatives with Petco said the store would carry food products and services such as vaccinations, grooming and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs to support local pets.

Petco plans to open a few more of these stores throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook.
Some strong storms for south-central Kansas
A heavy Wichita police response included a Hazmat team from the Wichita Fire Department...
Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response
Ford County deputies arrested Michael Peterson after the bodies of his girlfriend, Kayla...
Man arrested after bodies of missing mother, daughter found in Ford County
Accident on US 54 near 383rd.
California man injured after driving semi off a bridge on US 54
Kayla Vasquez, 31 and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vazquez were reported missing Wednesday afternoon,...
Update: Woman, daughter reported missing from Spearville home, found dead

Latest News

The Wichita Open kicked off Thursday, June 16 at Crestview Country Club.
Wichita Open kicks off at Crestview Country Club
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan
Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles...
Kroger, Walgreens recall multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’