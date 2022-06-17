A quiet but hot weekend of weather ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rather benign weather pattern is shaping up for the upcoming weekend, but we can’t overlook the hot weather that is going to be rather persistent throughout much of the forecast ahead. Temperatures may drop a little over the weekend, but much of the state will remain above average.

Look for clear skies early Saturday with temperatures down in the 60s and 70s. It will heat up into the mid and upper 90s once again with sunny skies for almost all of Kansas. South to southeast winds will be gusty in western Kansas, but not likely to be all that strong farther east.

We should expect it to not be as hot for Sunday with a few more clouds developing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and the wind will remain out of the south - still a bit gusty from time to time.

Next week will have some chances for isolated storms, mainly across western Kansas. However, the chances will remain very spotty. Typical June heat is expected to start the upcoming week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Sun: High: 92 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

