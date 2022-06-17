Advertisement

Sedgwick County hosts hazardous waste drop off Saturday

CSWD encourages you to dispose of this waste year round.
CSWD encourages you to dispose of this waste year round.(wcax)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is hosting a drop-off event on Saturday. The event will be held at the Sedgwick County Zoo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Household hazardous waste such as paint, aerosols, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs and more, will be recycled or properly disposed of, free of charge. The even is intended for individual household items, not business waste.

Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, controlled substances and empty containers will not be accepted.

Sedgwick County Environmental Resources & HHW will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste event on June 18th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Posted by Sedgwick County Government on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford County deputies arrested Michael Peterson after the bodies of his girlfriend, Kayla...
Man arrested after bodies of missing mother, daughter found in Ford County
Cattle gathered in a feed yard in southwest Kansas.
Livestock, veterinary experts explain heat-related deaths of Kansas cattle
Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for...
NASCAR star, Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
generic
Heavy police presence at Bel Aire home leads to 2 arrests
Kayla Vasquez, 31 and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vazquez were reported missing Wednesday afternoon,...
Update: Woman, daughter reported missing from Spearville home, found dead

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Dodge City residents have been asked to conserve water due to heat and drought conditions.
Dodge City enters ‘water watch’ due to drought, residents asked to conserve
The KCK police department is opening up about a suspected fentanyl overdose and how fast a...
‘I knew I was dying’: How 5 rounds of Narcan possibly saved KCK police officer’s life
Vince McMahon.
Vince McMahon steps back from WWE Chairman, CEO roles during investigation