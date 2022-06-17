Sedgwick County hosts hazardous waste drop off Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is hosting a drop-off event on Saturday. The event will be held at the Sedgwick County Zoo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Household hazardous waste such as paint, aerosols, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs and more, will be recycled or properly disposed of, free of charge. The even is intended for individual household items, not business waste.

Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, controlled substances and empty containers will not be accepted.

