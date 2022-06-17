Vestavia Hills Police: 1 person killed, 2 others shot at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police confirmed three people were shot at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Thursday night, June 16, 2022.

One person was killed in the shooting, according to officers. Two others were taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is in custody, according to officers.

Officers said there is no longer an active threat in the area.

This happened at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

Rev. Kelley Hudlow, Missioner for Clergy Formation for the Diocese of Alabama, said the event is shocking and she knows the church family needs everyone’s prayers. She said Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church is built on love. “We’re going to cover up this community with prayer.” “We need everybody out there. Whatever your faith or your belief system is to pray, to think, to mediate, to just send love to this community because they’re going to need all of it.”

Other church members in the area gathered at the Publix parking lot in Vestavia Hills for prayer.

Multiple police and fire departments responded to the scene including Vestavia Police, Vestavia Fire, Hoover Police, Jefferson County law enforcement officers and others.

The original call went out around 6:15 p.m.

From Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry:

“With the tragic news that has broken this evening, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the victims of this evening’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. I would also like to offer thanks on behalf of myself and our Vestavia Hills residents to the first responders from all agencies who have worked tirelessly since this incident began.”

WBRC checked the church’s website and there was a post announcing there was a Boomers Potluck planned for Thursday, June 16, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m.

