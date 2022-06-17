Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake
Published: Jun. 17, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you know Oklahoma had alligators? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation caught one last month in Lake Claremore.
The animal was euthanized because it was a threat to the public and trapping it wasn’t an option.
On Friday, the ODWC shared a photo with News On 6 in Tulsa showing the sheer size of the reptile which wardens believe was likely released into the lake recently.
