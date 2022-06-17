Advertisement

Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pexels/Generic graphic)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you know Oklahoma had alligators? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation caught one last month in Lake Claremore.

The animal was euthanized because it was a threat to the public and trapping it wasn’t an option.

On Friday, the ODWC shared a photo with News On 6 in Tulsa showing the sheer size of the reptile which wardens believe was likely released into the lake recently.

Yes, Oklahoma has alligators. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) says this 10-footer was found at...

Posted by Meteorologist Michael Armstrong on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle gathered in a feed yard in southwest Kansas.
Livestock, veterinary experts explain heat-related deaths of Kansas cattle
Ford County deputies arrested Michael Peterson after the bodies of his girlfriend, Kayla...
Man arrested after bodies of missing mother, daughter found in Ford County
Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for...
NASCAR star, Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
generic
Heavy police presence at Bel Aire home leads to 2 arrests
Kayla Vasquez, 31 and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vazquez were reported missing Wednesday afternoon,...
Update: Woman, daughter reported missing from Spearville home, found dead

Latest News

New Kansas law allows licensed practical nurses to teach CNA courses
Aerial footage of a cattle operation in Reno County, Kansas
Veterinarians work to quash misinformation into SW Kansas cattle deaths
Kansas feed yard
Veterinarians work to dispel misinformation surrounding cattle heat deaths in SW Kansas
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church