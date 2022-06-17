Where's Shane? Canine Stars Dog Stunt Show.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning’s Where’s Shane has gone to the dogs! We’re out at Exploration Place for the Canine Stars Dog Stunt Show! A team of adopted rescue dogs featured on America’s Got Talent will show off their skills jumping, balancing, diving, and soaring at EP’s Festival Plaza! You can catch them today through Sunday. Tickets are 6-8 dollars. Kids 2 and under (if sitting on an adult lap) are free. You can find more info at exploration.org/full-events/canine-stars.

