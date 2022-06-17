Where’s Shane? Smallville Comic Con
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready comic fans-- The Smallville Comic Con is coming! Today we’re out in Hutchinson at the Kansas State Fairgrounds getting a look at this super fun event going on this weekend! Celebrity guests, exhibitors, vendors, and cosplayers will all be on-site...and it’s sure to be a blast! You can find more info on Smallville Comic Con at smallvillecomiccon.com.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.