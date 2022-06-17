Wichita invited to celebrate with JuneteenthICT

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Juneteenth marks the complete emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. While President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that news of their freedom reached enslaved people in Galveston, Texas.

Last year, President Biden signed into law Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, S. 475, creating the federal holiday. It was the first federal holiday to be approved since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day became a holiday in 1983.

While the federal holiday is observed on Monday, the Official JuneteenthICT Weekend begins in Wichita on Friday.

Friday, June 17, 2022: 6-9 p.m. Vendors open. “Love” takes the stage at 7 p.m. followed by “After Dark” featuring the Big Homies.

Saturday, June 18, 2022: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. The Carl Brewer Cookoff tasting at 8 a.m. followed by the Parade at 10 a.m., Kids Corner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and various live performances in the evening.

Sunday, June 19, 2022: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Volunteers are invited to sign up for the JuneteenthICT Community Service Project which will take place at 1756 N. Piatt Wichita from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers must make a 1-hour commitment. The Annual JuneteenthICT Father’s Day Recognition will take place at 3:15 p.m. various bands in the evening.

Monday, June 20, 2022: 6-8:30 p.m. Inaugural JuneteenthICT Gospel Concert Vendors will be open.

If you’re headed out to the events this weekend, don’t forget your lawn chairs. Coolers and pets are not welcome. Admission is $3 for ages 5 to 12 and $5 for ages 13 and up.

