Wichita man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who was 18 when he shot and killed a man at a local AutoZone pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder.

Lamonte Lucas admitted to the shooting death of 40-year-old Nick Blue at a southeast Wichita AutoZone in July 2020. Police said Lucas was attempting to rob the store on south Oliver when he fatally shot Blue. One legal expert said at the time that the incident fit the bill for a first-degree murder charge.

“It would be a different crime. It would be felony murder, so even if you didn’t have the intent to kill if you’re committing an inherently dangerous felony where somebody could die for instance, and you’re doing that and somebody dies, then you’re guilty of first-degree murder,” Charley O’ Hara said. “...Evidently here, they don’t have enough evidence, or don’t think they have enough evidence to prove that there was an inherently dangerous crime going on, which robbery was.”

Lucas’s sentencing is set for next month.

