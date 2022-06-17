Wichita Open kicks off at Crestview Country Club

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Open kicked off Thursday at Crestview Country Club, drawing more than 160 golfers and thousands of spectators. This is the 32nd year for the popular golf tournament, which annually generates about $6.5 million in economic impact and raises money for local charities, including for children’s health.

Guiding much of that effort has been longtime Wichita Open Tournament Director Roy Turner who is retiring after this year’s event.

“Historically, it’s one of the community’s largest pediatric philanthropists,” KU Wichita Pediatrics Chair Dr. Brian Pate said of the Wichita Open. “I’m not sure everyone knows that, but during Roy Turner’s tenure, they’ve donated over $3 million. So, we’re just really honored to be sort of the next recipient in a long line of recipients. It just helps us to meet our mission to take care of kids in the region.”

